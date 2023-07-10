Power, water supply situation grim in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, July 9

Heavy rain since Saturday morning across Himachal Pradesh has left at least eight persons dead, three missing and several stranded. At least 20 incidents of landslides and 17 of flashfloods have been reported from several areas.

Around 800 roads, including five national highways — Mandi-Kullu, Gramphu to Losar, Kullu to Manali, Aut to Jalori and NH-707 near Shillai — are shut for traffic.

As many as 1,743 distribution transformers have also been disrupted, leaving many areas without electricity. Most hydropower projects have been shut due to heavy silt. The 120-MW Larji power project on the Beas has suffered massive damage due to flooding. Around 140 water supply schemes, too, have been affected.

Several houses and other buildings have sustained damage and many vehicles have been swept away in flooded rivers and streams.

The incessant rain has triggered widespread landslides and flashfloods. All eight deaths have been caused by landslides. A house collapsed under the weight of the rubble in Kotgarh village in Shimla this morning, leaving three members of a family dead. A girl died and her grandmother was buried in the rubble in a village near Shimla, while a mother-son duo was buried under the debris in a village near Theog. Two more deaths were reported from Kullu and Chamba districts due to landslides.

“We are expecting significant reduction in the downpour and distribution from July 11,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

