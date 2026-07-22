Established more than 23 years ago, Government Primary School at Mandlai village in Naggal gram panchayat of Fatehpur subdivision of Kangra district is still functioning without an electricity connection. As a result, young students are forced to endure the ongoing humid weather while studying in classrooms in the absence of fans. Established in December 2002, the school has been operating without power since its inception, exposing the lack of basic infrastructure in this remote rural area. Some parents, along with their wards, had recently staged a protest on the school premises against the Education Department for not providing even the basic infrastructure, besides an electricity connection.

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Parents say that the lack of electricity has become a major impediment in teaching and learning. During cloudy weather or poor visibility, classroom teaching is affected. Students also face considerable discomfort during hot and humid summer months in the absence of electric fans. Local villagers say that though repeated appeals have been made to the Education Department over the years, it has failed to provide the school with an electricity connection. They are disappointed that successive elected representatives have not addressed the issue; Congress MLA and Himachal Pradesh Planning Board Vice-Chairman Bhawani Singh Pathania represents Fatehpur in the Vidhan Sabha at present.

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The then Revenue Minister and Fatehpur MLA Rajan Sushant had inaugurated the school on December 12, 2002, with much fanfare but it was not provided with an electricity connection. Local residents say that successive state governments and MLAs also failed to get a power connection installed at the school. This school once had a healthy enrolment but now has the student strength in a single digit. Besides lacking electricity, the school also does not have a pucca approach road or a boundary wall. Though the Education Department has installed internal electrical wiring and light fittings, the school never got power supply. The lack of basic facilities has prompted many parents to relocate their children to other schools.

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Kusum Lata, a resident of Mandlai village, laments that she had enrolled her two kids in this school, as her family could not afford to get them admitted to other government primary schools away from the village. However, her children have had a nightmarish experience in the school in the absence of electricity.

Darshna Devi, president of the school management committee, has appealed to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to intervene and direct the Education Department to allocate requisite funds for providing an electricity connection to the school.

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Mandlai village children have to walk 3 km to 4 km to attend classes at Government Middle Schools at Kolhadi and Anoh villages after completing primary education while those studying in Class IX to XII at Government Senior Secondary School, Dhameta, have to walk around 7 km every day.

Newly elected Zila Parishad member Vandana Kalia says that electricity is a basic necessity for every educational institution. She has urged the local MLA to ensure that the school is provided with a power connection without further delay.

Balwan Singh, Block Elementary Education Officer, Fatehpur, says that an estimate of around Rs 1.70 lakh, prepared by Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL), was submitted to the higher authorities in October 2025 for the installation of electricity poles and a power connection on the school premises but the requisite funds had not been allocated for the purpose so far.