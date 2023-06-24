Powermen accuse mgmt of blocking OPS

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 23

The HP State Electricity Board Employees Union has blamed the board management for non-implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

While staging a protest here today, the union alleged that the management had been disregarding Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s order to implement the OPS for HP State Electricity Board employees. The union accused the top management of the board for blocking the implementation of the OPS and taking decisions that will hurt the financial condition of the board.

Union secretary HL Verma said that resentment among the employee of the board was growing due to the delay in the implementation of the OPS. He claimed that the NPS deduction from the employee salary had not been stopped yet. “The board management had agreed that the share would not be deducted this month onwards, but no office order has been issued in this regard,” said Verma.

“If the NPS deduction is not stopped from this month, the union will be forced to intensify its protest,” said Verma.