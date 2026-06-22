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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Practice asanas daily to cope with stress, ill effects of digital world: VC

Practice asanas daily to cope with stress, ill effects of digital world: VC

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:09 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Vice-Chancellor Mahavir Singh, faculty members and students practice yoga at Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla.
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Highlighting the importance of yoga, Prof Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), today said practising yoga for 30 to 40 minutes daily is essential for managing examination and career-related stress, as well as mitigating the adverse effects of the digital age.

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He was addressing participants after a mass yoga session organised by the university to mark the 12th International Yoga Day. Led by the VC, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members and non-teaching staff.

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During the session, participants performed various yoga asanas, including Surya Namaskar, Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Bhujangasana and Anulom-Vilom, followed by meditation. Students from the Department of Yoga also demonstrated a range of yogic postures and Shatkarmas.

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Speaking on the occasion, the VC said, “Yoga is not merely a form of physical exercise but a complete science that promotes the well-being of the body, mind and soul.”

“In today’s fast-paced world, stress, depression, insomnia and lifestyle-related diseases are on the rise, which is a matter of concern. In such circumstances, yoga has emerged as a natural and effective solution. Regular practice not only helps prevent physical ailments but also enhances mental peace, concentration and positive energy,” he said.

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He added, “Yoga teaches discipline, self-control and patience. A person who practises yoga regularly is better equipped to maintain balance even in difficult situations. This is why more than 190 countries around the world have embraced yoga as a way of life.”

Describing yoga as an invaluable part of India’s cultural heritage, Prof Singh said the ancient practice, propounded by sages over 2,500 years ago, remains highly relevant in modern times. “Scientific research has also recognised the benefits of yoga asanas, pranayama and meditation in strengthening the immune system and bringing positive changes at the cellular level,” he said.

The VC further noted that the university was actively promoting research by integrating yoga with scientific studies.

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