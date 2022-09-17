Pradhan gets four-year jail

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 16

The court of Special Judge Ajay Mehta has sentenced a woman for four years imprisonment and fined Rs 25,000 for possession of charas.

The convict, Neelam Rana, who is pradhan of Jalet panchayat in Lambagaon block, was arrested in 2016 from Palampur. The CID branch had recovered 930 gram charas from her. She won the panchayat election in 2021.

She was booked under the various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.