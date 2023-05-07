Pradhan held for threatening govt official

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 6

The Damtal police here yesterday arrested Sudhir Singh, pradhan of Shekhupur gram panchayat and resident of Bhai-Attarian village, for allegedly intimidating and thrashing an official of the Damtal electrical subdivision, forcibly taking away some documents and brandishing a gun.

The accused was produced in court that remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.

Nurpur SP Ashok Rattan said the police arrested the accused for threatening and abusing the government official on duty. A revolver, six rounds of ammunition and Rs 2.50 lakh were seized from him.

Mehra alleged the accused frequently visited his office for the past one month and tried to force him and his office staff to disconnect the electricity connection of a person and get the same transferred in his name.