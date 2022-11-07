Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh lashes out at BJP over inflation, joblessness

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 6

Pratibha Singh, president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), today targeted the BJP over inflation, unemployment and lack of development in Mandi district.

Addressing a public meeting in favour of Congress candidate Prakash Chaudhari at Kansa Chowk under the Balh Assembly constituency, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his public meeting in Sundernagar on Saturday, made no mention of what had been done to curb inflation.

“The PM had promised 2 crore jobs every year in the country. The BJP is there at the Centre for the past eight years so 16 crore jobs should have been provided. He (PM) didn’t speak on what his party had done to provide jobs. The PM always mentions dishes of Himachal whenever he visits here and also the places which he has visited in the past. People do not want to hear what the PM has eaten or where he has been to. They are concerned about development,” she said.

Targeting Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the HPCC chief said he had put the state under heavy debt. “He could not demand a bailout package from the Centre to make Himachal debt-free. He failed to ensure the development of the state. The dream project of the CM, the international airport, could not progress in Mandi. Over 65,000 posts are lying vacant in different departments but the state government could not fill these,” she said.

According to her, “Now, the PM is visiting every district of the state to seek public support because the state government has failed miserably to act as per the expectations of the people. The roads are in a bad condition and health centres are lacking doctors and paramedical staff.”

Seeking public support, she said, “The Congress always demands votes on development issues. During the Congress regime, tremendous development was done in Himachal.”

