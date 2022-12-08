Pratibha: People voted for Cong because of Virbhadra’s work

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 7

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh today said the party high command would decide the chief ministerial candidate in consultation with MLAs.

Even as Pratibha reiterated that there was no tussle in the Congress over the chief minister, she hinted that people had voted for the Congress, considering the development works undertaken by her husband Virbhadra Singh.

“They have in a way voted to pay back this debt,” she said, while indirectly staking claim for the post of CM if the Congress emerges victorious.

Pratibha’s remarks came in the wake of the statement by Congress Campaign Committee chairman Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu that it is the elected MLAs who will decided the chief minister. Sukhu has always remained a bête noire of Virbhadra, who did not hesitate to take on the Congress stalwart despite his towering persona.

Talking to mediapersons here today, she said Virbhadra might not be there physically, but people had voted seeing Virbhadra Singh legacy, his family members and posters of the former CM.

“The sole objective of Virbhadra was to ensure all-round development of Himachal and people have put their stamp of approval on his works in this election,” she said.

The high command would take the final call on the CM after taking the opinion of MLAs. “It will depend whether MLAs want to give importance to Holly Lodge (residence of Virbhadra) or not. In any case, we all will abide by the decision of the high command, so this is hardly an issue for the party,” she said.

The statements by Pratibha and Sukhu only hint at the tussle within the Congress for the post of CM if the Congress gets majority.