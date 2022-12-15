Pratibha Singh, all Himachal Congress MLAs to join Bharat Jodo Yatra

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 14

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said today that HPCC president Pratibha Singh and all 40 Congress MLAs would join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on December 16.

“I will seek a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will be a courtesy call and I am yet to take an appointment with him,” he added.

