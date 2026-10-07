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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Pratibha Singh objects to ex-CM Virbhadra’s omission from Sukhu’s Rohru events

Pratibha Singh objects to ex-CM Virbhadra’s omission from Sukhu’s Rohru events

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:24 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Ex-HPCC chief Pratibha Singh.
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Former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh has expressed strong resentment over the reported omission of the name and photographs of her late husband and former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s recent programmes in Rohru.

Addressing mediapersons in Rohru on Tuesday, Pratibha Singh said it had been only four to four-and-a-half years since Virbhadra Singh’s death and questioned how his contribution could be forgotten so soon. Virbhadra Singh represented Rohru Assembly constituency five times and had a strong political association with the area.

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Without naming anyone, she described the omission as reflecting “shortsightedness” and “petty thinking”. She said that even if the organisers had not displayed his photograph, local supporters could have put up posters and banners remembering the former Chief Minister.

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She also expressed disappointment that Virbhadra Singh was not mentioned in speeches delivered during the programmes. Those accompanying Chief Minister Sukhu and sharing the stage, she said, should have acknowledged his contribution and the development works undertaken by him in Rohru.

“How could they forget to mention Virbhadra Singh in Rohru?” she asked, while expressing her strong resentment over the reported omission of his name and contribution. Drawing a comparison with Himachal’s first Chief Minister, Dr YS Parmar, Pratibha Singh said his contribution was routinely remembered during programmes in Sirmaur. She described Parmar as the architect of Himachal and said the state’s leaders should similarly remember Virbhadra Singh’s contribution.

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“Remembering him and telling the next generation about his contribution is our duty,” she said. Pratibha Singh’s remarks are likely to revive discussion over the relationship between the Virbhadra Singh family and Chief Minister Sukhu. The reported omission has also been seized upon by local BJP leaders, who have alleged that it reflects factional differences within the Congress. The remarks come amid continuing political interest in Rohru, a constituency long associated with the Virbhadra Singh family and its political legacy.

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