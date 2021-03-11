Pratibha to take HPCC reins on May 5

Pratibha Chauhan
Shimla, April 30
Newly appointed state Congress president Pratibha Singh will assume office here on May 5 at a mega event, in the presence of the state leadership to send across a signal that the party is fully united and ready to take on the BJP.
Elaborate arrangements are being made at the Chaura Maidan here to make the occasion a grand show. Efforts are being made to ensure the presence of every senior leader, including all 22 party MLAs and all office-bearers who have been entrusted various responsibilities in the revamped party organisation.
Pratibha, Mandi MP and wife of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, has been entrusted the task of leading the Congress at a time when barely six months are left for the Assembly elections. Undoubtedly, she faces an uphill task, considering the severe resource constraint and factionalism in the party. However, her biggest strength remains the legacy of her husband, who dominated the political spectrum for several decades, both at the Centre and in Himachal.
The fact that the tussle for the Chief Minister’s post could prove to be the biggest downside for the party makes her task even tougher.
Though there is a talk of collective leadership and the Congress not declaring a chief ministerial candidate before the elections, taking everyone along will not be an easy task for her. However, as she will not be contesting the elections gives her time to travel across the state to energise party cadres.
She has stated that she is not a contender for the Chief Minister’s post but her elevation as the HPCC president has catapulted her name to the list of the aspirants for the top post if the Congress manages to trounce the BJP.
The BJP is keenly watching Pratibha’s elevation to the top party post, as the ruling party is worried that her presence can attract sympathy votes as happened in the Mandi parliamentary byelection last year. The BJP targeting the Congress on the issues of dynastic politics and corruption had failed to impress voters in the Mandi bypoll.
