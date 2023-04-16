'Prayas' returns to NIT-Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 15

‘Prayas’ a literacy mission initiative of the National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur, today returned with a cultural programme on the campus.

The organisation comprising teachers and students of the NIT-Hamirpur educate and coach students for competitive exams. Prayas aims to work for the children of poor and needy people, including children of migrant labourers who are working on the campus for various development works.

Prof YD Sharma said, “The works of Prayas were hampered due to the outbreak of Covid and since then the organisation was in hibernation. But finally with the encouragement of NIT Director Prof HM Raghuvanshi, Prayas team was able to organise an event. The collective participation of HoDs, faculty members, volunteers and children of the literacy mission made the event a great success.” He said that the mission focused on the education as well as the overall development of these children so that they can work in their desired fields. The theme of Prayas this year was ‘Vidya Sarvartavarva Gaurva’ (knowledge gets glory everywhere), he added.