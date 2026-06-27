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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Pre-monsoon flushing of Larji reservoir scheduled from June 28 in Kullu

Pre-monsoon flushing of Larji reservoir scheduled from June 28 in Kullu

Public advised to stay away from Beas river in Mandi

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 08:44 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Larji dam. File photo
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The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has announced that the pre-monsoon flushing of the Larji Hydroelectric Project reservoir in Kullu district will be carried out from 6 AM on Sunday (June 28) to 6 AM on Monday (June 29).

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According to the Senior Executive Engineer, the operation aims to remove the silt accumulated in the Larji Dam reservoir before the onset of the monsoon. During the flushing process, all gates of the Larji Barrage will remain open, and up to 2,000 cumecs of water will be released while observing all necessary safety measures.

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The authorities have appealed to residents, tourists and people living along the Beas river downstream of the dam in Mandi district to avoid visiting the riverbanks during the operation. Special caution has been issued for inhabitants residing between the Larji and Pandoh dams, advising them not to approach the river or take their livestock near it to prevent any loss of life or property.

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The HPSEBL also informed that power generation at the Larji Power Station will remain completely suspended during the flushing operation. Public awareness will be ensured through sirens and publicity vehicles to facilitate the safe and successful completion of the exercise.

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