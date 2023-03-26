Pre-Paragliding World Cup at Billing next month

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, March 25

The state is all set to host the Pre-Paragliding World Cup Championship at Billing next month. Preparations are underway to ensure that the event scheduled from April 5 to 9 is successfully conducted.

Kishori Lal, Baijnath MLA and Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS), had convened a meeting with all stakeholders and reviewed arrangements for the championship to be held at Baijnath, 20 km from here. He said that there was a lot of enthusiasm among pilots for the five-day championship. The state government, in collaboration with the Tourism Department and local paragliding associations, was organising the event. Necessary guidelines were being issued to pilots for their safety and to avoid mishaps.

Kishori Lal said that steps were being taken to develop infrastructure at Bir-Billing, which is rated among the top paragliding sites in the world. SADA funds would be utilised for creating facilities for tourists and pilots visiting Bir and Billing, he added.

Besides, the state government had also planned to spend money for the development of Bir-Billing through a tourism project being financed by Asian Development Bank (ADB).

“The Paragliding World Cup Association, France, gave us an opportunity to host this championship. It is a great achievement for Himachal Pradesh to host the prestigious event,” he said.

Earlier, the CPS inspected the construction work of a paragliding school at Bir. He announced that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would inaugurate the school soon. He had also invited the Chief Minister for the closing ceremony of the event on April 9, he added.

“The pre-World Cup will promote tourism activities in the state as all international participants, pilots and other visitors will stay in the Kangra valley during the championship,” he said.