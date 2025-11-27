Preamble cornerstone of nation’s democratic ethos: Dr Banshtu

APG Shimla University observed Constitution Day on Wednesday. A special lecture was delivered Dr Puja Banshtu, Assistant District Attorney, Shimla, on the Preamble of the Constitution during the celebrations. Dr Banshtu said the Preamble was the cornerstone of India’s democratic ethos. The event was organised by the Faculty of Law.

Dr Banshtu underlined the continued relevance of constitutional values and urged students to develop a deeper understanding of the document that shapes the nation’s governance. “The Constitution is not merely a legal text but a living instrument that safeguards the rights of every citizen,” she said.

The event was attended by Registrar Dr RL Sharma, Dean Students’ Welfare Dr Neelam Sharma and Controller of Examinations Afzal Khan, who commended the initiative and stressed the need for greater constitutional awareness among youth.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks, with the university reiterating its commitment to promoting informed and responsible citizenship.