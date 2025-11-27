DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Preamble cornerstone of nation’s democratic ethos: Dr Banshtu

Preamble cornerstone of nation’s democratic ethos: Dr Banshtu

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:59 AM Nov 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr Puja Banshtu at APG Shimla University on Wednesday.
Advertisement

APG Shimla University observed Constitution Day on Wednesday. A special lecture was delivered Dr Puja Banshtu, Assistant District Attorney, Shimla, on the Preamble of the Constitution during the celebrations. Dr Banshtu said the Preamble was the cornerstone of India’s democratic ethos. The event was organised by the Faculty of Law.

Advertisement

Dr Banshtu underlined the continued relevance of constitutional values and urged students to develop a deeper understanding of the document that shapes the nation’s governance. “The Constitution is not merely a legal text but a living instrument that safeguards the rights of every citizen,” she said.

Advertisement

The event was attended by Registrar Dr RL Sharma, Dean Students’ Welfare Dr Neelam Sharma and Controller of Examinations Afzal Khan, who commended the initiative and stressed the need for greater constitutional awareness among youth.

Advertisement

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks, with the university reiterating its commitment to promoting informed and responsible citizenship.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts