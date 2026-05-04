Precariously hanging trees pose risk to lives of commuters on Palampur-Kangra road stretch

Several precariously hanging tress or those uprooted and fallen near the roadside due to frequent storms and strong winds between Palampur and Kangra along the Pathankot-Mandi highway stretch are posing a serious risk to commuters. Many trees along the Palampur-Kangra highway route have become weak and unstable due to continuous exposure to harsh weather conditions. In several places, trees are seen hanging dangerously over the road, increasing the chances of accidents. Over the past two months, at least two deaths have been reported due to uprooted trees falling on properties, causing damage worth lakhs of rupees.

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Residents have raised concern over the lack of timely action by the authorities concerned. They allege that dried up and damaged trees are not being removed, making travel on the highway unsafe, especially during bad weather. The situation worsens during storms when branches or entire trees collapse without warning.

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In addition to tree hazards, local residents point towards poor drainage systems along the highway contributing to the problem. Water-logging weakens the soil, making it easier for trees to lose their grip and fall.

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Several areas between Marnad and Baijnath in Kangra district and nearby regions have been identified as highly vulnerable. Experts believe that many trees, particularly those aged 30 to 40 years, have become hollow from within and need urgent inspection.

Forest Department officials say that action is taken only after proper assessment and permission. However, residents argue that the delay in decision making is putting lives at risk. They urge the administration to conduct a thorough survey of roadside trees and take preventive measures, including trimming or removal of hazardous trees, to ensure public safety.

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SDM, Palampur, OP Yadav says that the matter has come to his notice and the meetings of the department concerned will be called soon to take necessary action for the removal of dangerous trees.

Need to inspect 30 to 40 years old Trees