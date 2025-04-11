Preparations for IPL matches reviewed

The district administration held a meeting with the HPCA regarding the preparations for the Tata IPL T-20 cricket matches to be played on May 4, 8 and 11 at the Dharamsala cricket stadium. Hemraj Bairwa, Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, took stock of the preparations for the matches, including law and order, traffic and parking arrangements, health services, electricity and drinking water supply, repair of roads, cleanliness in the city and fire services, and gave necessary orders to the departments concerned.

Bairwa directed the police to ensure proper law and order and security arrangements and the Public Works Department to complete the repair of roads in the area around Dharamsala. A plan has also been made for drinking water facility and parking at designated places.

The DC said that there is a need for meticulous planning and directed all departments to complete necessary preparations well in time.

He also directed the Public Works Department to expedite repair work on roads around the stadium. “All roads and lighting systems in Dharamshala and nearby areas will be in optimal condition before the event,” he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri briefed the gathering on the security arrangements, including traffic and parking plans.