Preparations for PM's rally reviewed

Mandi, September 14
BJP state president Suresh Kashyap has said the youth will change the tradition of alternate government in Himachal and ensure the ‘Mission Repeat’ of the BJP in the Assembly elections.
Kashyap, while addressing mediapersons here today, said the BJYM would organise a rally at the Paddal ground here on September 24.
“As many as 14 committees have been constituted to make this rally a success. One lakh youth will take part in it,” he said.
He also attended a meeting regarding the preparations of the rally.
