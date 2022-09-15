 Preparations for PM's rally reviewed : The Tribune India

Preparations for PM's rally reviewed

Preparations for PM's rally reviewed

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap (Centre)

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 14

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap has said the youth will change the tradition of alternate government in Himachal and ensure the ‘Mission Repeat’ of the BJP in the Assembly elections.

Kashyap, while addressing mediapersons here today, said the BJYM would organise a rally at the Paddal ground here on September 24.

“As many as 14 committees have been constituted to make this rally a success. One lakh youth will take part in it,” he said.

He also attended a meeting regarding the preparations of the rally.

