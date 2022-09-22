Preparations for PM Modi’s Mandi visit reviewed

Mandi, September 21
Chief Secretary RD Dhiman at a meeting with Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu and senior officers of the district administration today reviewed the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mandi district on September 24.
The Chief Secretary directed all officials concerned to make proper arrangements for the visit. In the meeting, the DGP gave necessary instructions regarding the security protocol. He asked the officials concerned to make a proper traffic plan and parking arrangements.
Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary and SP Shalini Agnihotri apprised the Chief Secretary about the preparations made by the district and police administrations. Top officials of all departments of the district attended the meeting.
Earlier, the Chief Secretary and the DGP visited the Paddal Ground here and inspected the arrangements there. Trilok Jamwal, political adviser to the Chief Minister, also attended the meeting.
