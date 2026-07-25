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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Preparations for Spiti's popular Ladarcha fair reviewed in Kaza

Preparations for Spiti's popular Ladarcha fair reviewed in Kaza

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:24 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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A review meeting for Ladarcha fair at Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti.
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Preparations for the state-level Ladarcha fair, one of the most prominent traditional festivals of the Spiti valley in Lahaul and Spiti district, were reviewed at a meeting held at the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) in Kaza. The meeting, chaired by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Kaza, Dikshit Rana, reviewed arrangements for the three-day fair, scheduled to be held in the third week of August at the Ladarcha Ground in Kaza. Officials discussed logistics, cultural programmes, sports competitions, security and other arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

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The SDM said that the fair would begin with a traditional shobha yatra from Kaza Gompa to the Ladarcha Ground via the Additional Deputy Commissioner's office. Lamas and Chomos (Buddhist monks and nuns) from various monasteries, members of Mahila Mandals, self-help groups (SHGs) and local residents in traditional attire would participate in the procession, showcasing Spiti's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

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Rana said that cultural evenings on all three days would be among the fair's main attractions. Artistes from other states would also perform, while local folk artistes and renowned performers from the state would be given priority to promote the region's cultural traditions.

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The fair would also feature volleyball, badminton, table tennis and archery competitions, providing a platform to the local youth and sports enthusiasts. To ensure smooth coordination, fair management sub-committees would be formed to oversee hospitality, security, sanitation, cultural programmes and sports events.

Tehsildar Dharampal Negi, Station House Officer (SHO) Jagdish Chand and officials and representatives of various government departments attended the meeting. The annual state-level Ladarcha fair is among Spiti's best-known traditional festivals, reflecting the region's Buddhist heritage, cultural identity and community spirit. It attracts residents, traders, tourists and cultural enthusiasts, while helping preserve local traditions and promote tourism and economic activity in this remote Himalayan district.

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