Preparations for upcoming apple season reviewed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 6

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi has directed the horticulture, agriculture, public works and police departments to take necessary measures for the upcoming apple season here.

While reviewing the preparations for the apple season yesterday, he said all roads used for apple season should be repaired and smooth movement of vehicles ensured in apple markets. “Parking, drinking water, toilet, electricity and other facilities will be provided in apple markets for the convenience of orchardists, commission agents and other stakeholders associated with the apple business,” he said.