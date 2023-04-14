Preparations reviewed for tourist season

Kullu, April 13
Kullu SP Sakshi Verma today said that a special plan had been chalked out for maintaining law and order and controlling traffic during the tourist season.
Addressing a press conference at Manali, she said additional police personnel would be deployed this year too to maintain law and order during the tourist season. Drug peddlers would not be spared and the police would launch a special campaign to check their activities, she added.
