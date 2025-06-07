DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Preparations underway for 3-day Sarnahuli Parashar fair

Preparations underway for 3-day Sarnahuli Parashar fair

Dipender Manta
Mandi, Updated At : 03:44 AM Jun 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The famous Prashar Temple, along with a serene lake, nestled at 9,000 feet high altitude in Uttarshal hills in Mandi.
The district-level Sarnahuli Parashar fair will be organised from June 14 to 16, as announced by Mandi Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rupinder Kaur, during a preparatory meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office yesterday.

Chairing the meeting, the SDM directed all departments concerned to complete their preparations well in time to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the fair, which holds great religious and cultural significance. She emphasised that adequate arrangements would be made for the convenience of pilgrims attending the fair.

During the meeting, it was decided that all shopkeepers participating in the fair would be required to install dustbins in their shops to help maintain cleanliness across the fairgrounds. A strict ban will be imposed on alcohol and all types of intoxicants for the entire duration of the fair and the Police Department has been instructed to strictly enforce this prohibition.

Meanwhile, the Health Department will set up a dedicated medical camp during the fair to provide routine health check-ups and immediate treatment facilities for attendees. To ensure availability of essential services, the Jal Shakti Department has been directed to provide an uninterrupted supply of drinking water, while the Electricity Department will ensure proper power supply and arrangements for adequate toilet facilities.

Transport facilities will also be strengthened, with the Transport Department deploying special buses to and from the fair venue to facilitate travel for the public. The Public Works Department has been asked to carry out necessary repairs to roads to ensure safe and smooth movement of people. A comprehensive traffic management plan will be put in place by the Police Department to handle the expected rush and ensure orderly access.

To streamline responsibilities and coordination among departments, various organising committees were constituted during the meeting. Among those present at the review were District Health Officer Dr Dinesh Thakur, District Language Officer Revati Saini, Labour Officer Bhavna Sharma and Senior Executive Engineer (Electricity) Rajesh Kumar, along with other officials.

This annual fair is not only a religious congregation but also a prominent cultural event that draws thousands of devotees and tourists each year.

