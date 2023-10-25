'Prepare' electoral rolls for SGPC poll, Una Sikhs urge Himachal Govt

Our Correspondent

Una, October 24

Sikh organisations from Una district have expressed concern over the inability of the Himachal Pradesh Government to initiate the process for preparing electoral rolls for elections to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Of the total seats in the SGPC, there is one seat for Sikhs living in Himachal Pradesh.

President of the Gurmat Sidhant Parcharak Sant Samaj and 17th descendant of Guru Nanak Dev, Baba Sarabjot Singh Bedi, who lives in the Quila Baba Bedi Sahib in Una, said on May 25, the Gurdwara Election Commission had sent a communication to the Home Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to initiate the process of elections to the SGPC, which were due later this year.

