Prepare for panchayati raj poll, says Nadda

The BJP will commemorate the 50th year of the Emergency imposed by the Congress government led by Indira Gandhi marking a dark chapter of cruelty and violation of democratic rights.

The party will conduct seminars in every district in which many speakers will air their views besides honouring ‘Loktantra Senani.’

BJP national president JP Nadda, who convened a core committee meeting at Solan this evening, apprised the leaders about its nitty-gritty besides drawing calendar of other events for the year.

Nadda also directed the leaders to gear up for the panchayati raj elections slated to take place at the year end.

State spokesperson Randhir Sharma, while interacting with mediapersons, said the national president appreciated the programmes conducted so far by the party.

“The Modi government at the Centre will soon complete its 11-year term. As per the instructions of the central leadership, on this occasion, programmes will be organised at various levels on the theme “from resolution to accomplishment”, he informed.

Elaborating on other programmes, Nadda said ‘Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Sabha’ would be organised at each mandal and resolutions will be adopted for a developed India. “Panchayat Chaupals would also be organised in cities, mohallas, gram panchayat centres and a resolution for a developed India will also be adopted,” stated Sharma.

“Similarly, registration camps would be organised for centrally sponsored schemes in each assembly. To ensure 100 per cent registration of Ayushman Bharat Yojana for senior citizens, door-to-door visits will be conducted,” he added.

“Key occasions like June 5 being ‘World Environment Day’, June 21 being ‘International Yoga Day’ would also be celebrated.

In a move aimed at environmental conservation on the occasion of the “World Environment Day” a campaign for tree plantation and seed transplantation would be organised at a mass level. Similarly training camps will mark the International Yoga Day which would be celebrated in all the divisions from June 15 to June 20.

State President Dr Rajiv Bindal, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, National vice president Saudan Singh, state In-charge Shrikant Sharma, co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, organisation general secretary Siddharth, MP Harsh Mahajan senior leaders like Vipin Parmar, Rakesh Jamwal, Trilok Jamwal, Trilok Kapoor, Bihari Lal Sharma, Dr Sikandar Kumar, Rajiv Sahajal, Suresh Kashyap, Satpal Satti, Randhir Sharma were present in the meeting.

BJP chief, Thakur take part in Tiranga Yatra at Solan

BJP national chief JP Nadda today participated in the Tiranga Yatra held here on Monday to honour the courage and sacrifice of Indian armed forces following the successful Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

This campaign being held nationwide aims to instill a sense of national pride and unity among citizens, across communities and regions, emphasising a message of patriotism, national solidarity and respect for the Tricolour. Slogans like ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ rent the air during the brief show which lasted about 20 minutes.

Nadda, who arrived in the city in the afternoon, was driven in a vehicle bedecked with flowers and flanked by Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and state president Dr Rajiv Bindal, besides Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap.

The yatra had commenced on foot in other parts of the state, including at Solan held a few days ago. The programme, however, inconvenienced the common man as the Mall Road was closed for traffic for nearly an hour. People had to trudge in the hot weather for nearly 2 kms to reach their destinations.