Prepare tech-based plan to tackle recurring floods, Kullu officials told

Abhishek Jain, Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, during a two-day administrative visit to Kullu, reviewed flood preparedness, development projects and financial matters.

Expressing concern over the recurring floods in the valley since 2023, he instructed officials to prepare a plan and proposal for a flood monitoring building equipped with advanced technologies such as remote sensing, a GIS database and an early warning system. He also directed officers to work for the public in the true sense and strictly in accordance with the departmental Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

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On the first day of the visit, Jain inspected the Divisional Office, Kullu, and the rest houses in the district. A meeting was then held at the Divisional Office to review various development works, including State Disaster Mitigation Fund works, Post-Disaster Needs Assessment works, the rehabilitation status of water supply schemes and other ongoing projects. He directed all district-level officers to ensure timely completion of works while maintaining quality standards. Stressing the need to improve record keeping in offices, he also asked for a survey of old items and records as per the prescribed manual.

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On the second day today, in his capacity as Secretary (Finance), Jain inspected the UCO Bank and issued instructions to bank officials on various matters of concern. He then reviewed the AFD-funded sewerage project for Manali town with stakeholders and officers. Taking a serious view of the delays, he directed the stakeholders to ensure early completion of the project. Planning works, deposits and related issues were also discussed and instructions were issued for their timely completion.