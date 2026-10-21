Preparing students for tomorrow

Sikandar Bansal

education in Himachal Pradesh stands at a crossroads. The state has made commendable progress in expanding access to schooling, but the challenge now is to ensure that every child receives education that is relevant, resilient and future-ready. The affiliation of government schools with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) offers an opportunity to raise academic standards while reimagining education in the context of the Himalayas.

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According to reports published in 2026, 151 government schools have received the CBSE affiliation, while the state is considering adding another 100 schools. This is a welcome initiative, provided that expansion is accompanied by adequate infrastructure, qualified teachers, digital resources and sustained academic support. A change of board can open new doors, but meaningful transformation depends on what happens inside the classroom.

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The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education continues to play an important role in the state. The objective of introducing the CBSE curriculum should not be to diminish the existing system, but to widen opportunities and strengthen the quality of public education. The transition, however, brings practical challenges. Schools must adapt to different assessment patterns, competency-based learning and evolving academic expectations. Teachers already serving in these institutions understand their students, communities and local realities. Their experience is an asset that should be strengthened through systematic orientation, subject-specific training and professional collaboration.

Recruitment and deployment of teachers must also be handled transparently. In-service teachers awaiting opportunities deserve clear communication about eligibility, selection criteria and future prospects. Reform should inspire professional confidence, not uncertainty. After all, a school is only as strong as the teachers who lead its learning journey.

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As artificial intelligence reshapes the world, schools cannot afford to remain on the sideline. AI tools can support personalised learning, language development, lesson preparation and the explanation of complex scientific concepts. They can also help teachers identify learning gaps and develop differentiated classroom activities. Yet technology is not a panacea. Uncritical dependence on AI may encourage superficial learning, misinformation and weakened independent thinking. Students must learn to question machine-generated answers, verify facts, protect personal data and use digital tools ethically. Teachers must remain mentors, evaluators and the human centre of education.

Himachal must also address the digital divide. In remote and tribal areas, unreliable connectivity and limited access to devices can prevent students from benefiting equally. Future-ready education requires equitable access, responsible innovation and investment in teachers’ digital competence.

Disaster awareness a component of school education

Himachal Pradesh faces geographical realities that cannot be ignored in its curriculum. Cloudbursts, landslides, flashfloods, earthquakes and extreme rainfall repeatedly threaten communities, infrastructure and livelihoods. Education must therefore prepare students not only for examinations, but also for life in a fragile mountain ecosystem. Disaster awareness should become a practical component of school education. Students can learn evacuation procedures, first aid, emergency communication, safe construction principles and the importance of following official warnings. Regular mock drills, school disaster-management plans and collaboration with the local authorities can help turn knowledge into preparedness.

Environmental literacy a life skill

Environmental education must go beyond textbook definitions. Projects on watershed protection, forest conservation, waste management, slope stability and changing weather patterns can connect scientific learning to local experience. Students should understand how unplanned construction, ecological degradation and climate change can intensify risks in vulnerable mountain regions. In the Himalayas, environmental literacy is not an optional extra; it is a life skill.

Foundational learning with digital competence

Finland’s emphasis on interdisciplinary learning and Estonia’s efforts to introduce AI into education offer useful lessons. Himachal need not replicate these models mechanically. Instead, it should adapt their principles to local needs, combining strong foundational learning with digital competence, critical thinking and practical problem-solving. Vocational education also deserves greater attention. Horticulture, sustainable tourism, information technology, renewable energy and environmental conservation can equip young people with skills relevant to the state’s economy. Such learning can help students see opportunity within their communities rather than viewing migration as their only pathway to success.

The expansion of CBSE-affiliated government schools is a significant step, but its success will depend on implementation. Infrastructure gaps, staffing requirements, teacher training and curriculum adaptation must be addressed through sustained investment and consultation with school heads, teachers, parents and school management committees. The government should measure progress through learning outcomes, student well-being, practical skills and equitable access — not merely the number of affiliated schools.

National academic standards with Himalayan wisdom

Himachal has the opportunity to build an educational model that combines national academic standards with Himalayan wisdom and technological innovation. With empowered teachers, responsible use of AI and disaster-sensitive learning, its schools can prepare a generation capable of meeting global challenges while protecting its own fragile environment. The true measure of educational reform is not simply which board a school follows, but whether its students emerge informed, resilient, compassionate and ready to shape a better future.

The writer is an educationalist