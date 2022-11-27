Preserve fundamental rights for nation's security: HC Judge

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 26

Honest and selfless service will protect rights of others, said HP High Court Judge, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, while addressing a state-level function organised by the Himachal Pradesh Bar Council on the occasion of National Constitution Day at Bilaspur today.

He said the Constitution of India clearly provided Fundamental Rights that people must preserve for the security of the country and fellow human beings.

He added that civilised citizens need not to be called when required, but they themselves should come forward to serve the nation as it was not the sole responsibility of the defence services alone. He said when people enjoy their rights, they should also not forget to discharge their duties.

District and Sessions Judge Purender Vaidya said everyone must follow the principles laid in the Constitution, which is the supreme law of the country.

He said the document lays down the framework that demarcates fundamental political code, structure, procedures, powers, and duties of government institutions and sets out fundamental rights, directive principles, and the duties of the citizens of the country.

The function was attended by members of the state Bar Council and Bilaspur district Bar Association.