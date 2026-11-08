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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Preserve tribal identity, ensure access to welfare schemes, says Shimla DC

Preserve tribal identity, ensure access to welfare schemes, says Shimla DC

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:11 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Anupam Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla.
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Shimla Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap on Saturday said it was essential to preserve the cultural identity of tribal communities and give them access to education, skill development, employment, self-employment and the benefits of government welfare schemes.

He was addressing participants at a one-day workshop held here to mark Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Tribal Pride Day). The main objective, he said, was to discuss the historical contributions of tribal communities, their rights, traditions, cultural identity and overall development and to raise awareness among a broad section of society.

“Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is celebrated every year on November 15, the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Fighting the exploitative system of British rule, he instilled self-respect, unity and a sense of rights in tribal society. The Ulgulan movement he led is an important symbol of the courage and struggle of tribal society in the history of the Indian freedom struggle,” the DC said.

The day, he said, was observed not only to commemorate the sacrifices of tribal freedom fighters but also to recognise the contributions of tribal communities to the country’s history, culture and nation-building. “It gives us an opportunity to understand and preserve the traditional knowledge systems, folk arts, languages, customs and deep connection with nature of tribal communities,” he said.

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Kashyap said the day also held special significance for Shimla district. “Tribal communities in the remote and rural areas of the district play a vital role in enriching Himachal Pradesh’s cultural diversity and heritage. In remote areas like Dodra-Kwar, the distinct socio-cultural identity, traditional lifestyle, folk traditions and harmony with nature are an important part of the local heritage. Expansion of education, health, roads, communication, livelihoods and infrastructure in these areas is crucial for inclusive and balanced development,” he said.

With the workshop, he said, the district administration was conveying that respecting tribal communities, preserving their cultural heritage and ensuring their equal participation in mainstream development was a collective responsibility. “It is essential to familiarise the new generation with the struggles and sacrifices of tribal heroes so that they develop respect for the country’s diverse cultural heritage and the glorious history of the freedom struggle,” he said.

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