DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Preserving green legacy a collective responsibility: Governor Kavinder Gupta

Preserving green legacy a collective responsibility: Governor Kavinder Gupta

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:30 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated a plantation drive at Shurala village in Malyana panchayat of Shimla district and urged people to turn sapling plantation into a mass movement for environmental conservation. The drive was organised jointly by the Himachal Pradesh State Red Cross Society and the Forest Department.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said Himachal’s forests are not only the state’s natural heritage but also vital for water security, ecological balance and the livelihoods of millions across North India. He stressed that preserving this green legacy is a collective responsibility.

Advertisement

Gupta said plantation should not remain a ceremonial exercise but reflect a commitment to securing a sustainable future for coming generations. He called upon schools, colleges, panchayats, voluntary organisations and youth to take a lead in environmental conservation.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts