Preserving green legacy a collective responsibility: Governor Kavinder Gupta

Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated a plantation drive at Shurala village in Malyana panchayat of Shimla district and urged people to turn sapling plantation into a mass movement for environmental conservation. The drive was organised jointly by the Himachal Pradesh State Red Cross Society and the Forest Department.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said Himachal’s forests are not only the state’s natural heritage but also vital for water security, ecological balance and the livelihoods of millions across North India. He stressed that preserving this green legacy is a collective responsibility.

Advertisement

Gupta said plantation should not remain a ceremonial exercise but reflect a commitment to securing a sustainable future for coming generations. He called upon schools, colleges, panchayats, voluntary organisations and youth to take a lead in environmental conservation.