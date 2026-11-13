Preserving Sanskrit will protect ancient culture, says Pathania

Preserving Sanskrit is essential to protecting and promoting India’s rich cultural heritage, said Ram Chand Pathania, Chairman of the Kangra Cooperative Primary Agricultural and Rural Development Bank. He was addressing a gathering at the Sanskrit Scholars’ Conference organised by the Himachal Sanskrit Academy, Shimla, at Toun Bharari village near here today.

He said the preservation of India’s ancient culture was possible only through the protection and promotion of Sanskrit. He added that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had taken several steps to safeguard the country’s cultural heritage. He also said the Chief Minister had introduced significant reforms in the education sector, leading to an improvement in the quality of education.

Pathania expressed gratitude to Suresh Kumar, MLA from Bhoranj, for his support in organising the conference.

The event began with a Vedic Mangalacharan (auspicious invocation) performed by students of Government Sanskrit College, Dangar, in Bilaspur district. Dr Praveen Kumar Vimal, secretary of the academy, said the organisation was consistently working towards the preservation and promotion of Sanskrit.

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He described Sanskrit as the ‘language of the gods’ (Devvani) and the foundation of Indian culture. He said the academy would organise a series of seminars across the state to make people aware of the importance of the language and encourage its preservation.

The participating scholars shared their views on the significance of Sanskrit and asserted that the soul of Indian culture resided in the language. They observed that the blind imitation of Western civilisation in the modern era had contributed to a decline in moral, social and emotional values in society.

Ritesh Sharma, Principal of Government Sanskrit College, Sarain, in Shimla district, also shared his views on the importance of preserving and promoting Sanskrit.