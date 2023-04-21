President dedicates Mashobra Rashtrapati Niwas to public

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 20

President Droupadi Murmu today dedicated the Rashtrapati Niwas at Mashobra, earlier known as the Presidential Retreat, to the general public.

People can visit the heritage building of the Rashtrapati Niwas, which is 13 km from here, from April 23.

The President will return to Delhi tomorrow after a four-day visit to the city. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, his wife Janaki Shukla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his wife Kamlesh Thakur attended the ‘At Home’ event hosted by the President.

Spread over an area of 10,628 sq feet, the Rashtrapati Niwas has expansive lawns and a tulip garden. The then medical superintendent of Shimla built the wooden building with ‘dhajji’ walls in 1850.

The Retreat was taken on permanent lease from the Raja of Koti in 1895. Earl of Elgin was the first Viceroy of India to use this Retreat as the viceregal residence. Thereafter, it was used by all the viceroys, who used to spend the weekend here.

The Retreat at Mashobra and Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad are the two residences of the President of India outside Delhi. All Presidents have visited the Rashtrapati Niwas at Mashobra in summer.