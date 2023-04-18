President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Shimla on 4-day visit

Shimla, April 18
President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day visit.
She was welcomed at the Kalyani helipad by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
The family of the President also accompanied her.
Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania and Education Minister Rohit Thakur have been designated as the ministers-in-waiting for the visit.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court questions Gujarat government over remission granted to convicts
Centre, state mull seeking review of order on production of ...
Will not go into personal laws, says Supreme Court while hearing pleas for legal validation for same-sex marriages
Apex court bench said the very notion of a man and a woman, ...
Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal
An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...
Supreme Court Collegium recommends 6 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana HC to be made permanent
On 19 December last year, the Collegium of the High Court of...
‘Now mafia cannot threaten anyone in UP’: Yogi Adityanath reacts for the first time after Atiq’s murder
He was speaking at programme to mark signing of MoU for sett...