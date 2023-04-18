President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Shimla on 4-day visit

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 18

President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day visit.

She was welcomed at the Kalyani helipad by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The family of the President also accompanied her.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania and Education Minister Rohit Thakur have been designated as the ministers-in-waiting for the visit.