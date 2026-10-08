President Droupadi Murmu tours Atal Tunnel, visits Lahaul

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday visited the 9.02-km Atal Tunnel, the world’s longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet, becoming the second President to tour the strategic engineering marvel after Ram Nath Kovind, who visited on June 11, 2022. Her earlier scheduled visit on April 29 had been cancelled due to adverse weather. She reached Manali a day earlier for a three-day stay.

The tunnel was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3, 2020 and built at a cost of Rs 3,200 crore. President Murmu travelled through the entire tunnel to the North Portal, where local people welcomed her in traditional style. Minister Rajesh Dharmani presented her with a memento. Governor Kavinder Gupta and Lady Governor Bindu Gupta accompanied her. Lahaul MLA Anuradha Rana also welcomed the President and submitted the demands of the residents of Lahaul and Spiti. Manali MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur was also present.

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Officers of the Border Roads Organisation’s Project Yojak briefed her in detail about the tunnel’s construction and other important tunnels planned on the Manali-Leh road. The President took keen interest in the engineering and technical aspects of the tunnel and admired the scenic Himalayan landscape around it. President Murmu herself belongs to a Scheduled Tribe community, which has created a deep connection with the tribal people of Lahaul. The district administration restricted tourism activities during her tour. She later visited the Hadimba Temple at Dhungri and offered prayers to Goddess Hadimba.

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Security was tightened across Manali, with special arrangements on the routes to the Atal Tunnel and the temple. In view of the VVIP movement, the tunnel remained closed to tourists from 6 am to 12 noon. Press correspondents were not permitted to cover the event. Kullu SP Abishek Sekar said an advisory had been issued in advance so that people could plan their journeys. Vehicles bound for Rohtang Pass were allowed to proceed and were stopped only briefly at the Vashisht barrier.

This is only the second presidential visit to the valleys of Lahaul since the tunnel became operational. Several other dignitaries have visited it earlier, including Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Commerce and Industry and Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, former Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, former Army Chief General MM Naravane, former Union Minister Anurag Thakur and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had attended the operational inauguration. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari visited the tunnel after its completion but before its inauguration.

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The tunnel has transformed access to Lahaul, ensuring year-round connectivity to a region that was once cut off for about five months every winter when Rohtang Pass remained closed. President Murmu will leave Himachal on October 8, and security nakas will be set up at several places during her departure.