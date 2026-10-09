President Droupadi Murmu’s visit deepens bond with Himachal Pradesh: Governor Kavinder Gupta

The three-day visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Himachal Pradesh further strengthened the cherished bond between her and the people of the state, Governor Kavinder Gupta said on Thursday.

The Governor made the remarks after seeing off the President at the DRDE Helipad in Manali following the conclusion of her visit. He said her presence in Himachal Pradesh was a matter of immense pride and honour for the people of the state.

Advertisement

“Her gracious presence, warmth and interaction with the people added special significance to the visit and would leave a lasting impression,” he said. The Governor also appreciated the coordinated efforts of the local administration, police, tourism stakeholders and various departments in ensuring the smooth conduct of the President’s programme. Officials said meticulous coordination helped avoid inconvenience and ensured that security, traffic management and other arrangements remained orderly throughout the visit.

Advertisement

Manali SDM Gunjeet Singh Cheema said residents extended full cooperation and maintained discipline during the President’s stay. He said the support of local people, tourism stakeholders and government departments played an important role in managing security and traffic effectively.

“The visit was peaceful and successful because of the shared responsibility and cooperation of everyone involved,” he said. A significant cultural moment came during the President’s visit to Lahaul, where tribal MLA Anuradha Rana, dressed in traditional attire, presented her with a traditional Thangka painting at the North Portal of the Atal Tunnel, Rohtang.

Advertisement

Deeply rooted in Lahaul’s Buddhist faith and spiritual traditions, Thangka art is more than a form of painting. It represents religious belief, meditation, spiritual reflection and knowledge. Traditionally created on cloth and framed in wood or silk, Thangkas depict Buddha, Bodhisattvas, Buddhist deities, mandalas and other sacred symbols in intricate detail. The painting presented to the President became a distinctive memento of her Lahaul visit.

The occasion also provided a national platform for Himachal’s traditional craftsmanship. A specially designed heritage frame by Proframes, Bhuntar, was presented by the Lahaul administration.

Combining Buddhist art, Himachali traditions, contemporary design and traditional brass craftsmanship, the frame featured deep maroon and gold tones, floral motifs and auspicious symbols around a handcrafted brass Buddha made by traditional artisan Reet Ram of Bajaura. Its Buddhist-inspired border was specially designed by Proframes.

Owner Gitesh Gupta said the frame was an opportunity to showcase Himachal’s cultural identity beyond the state. The presentation symbolically brought together the modern engineering achievement of the Atal Tunnel and the centuries-old spiritual and artistic heritage of Lahaul.