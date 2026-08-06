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Home / Himachal Pradesh / President Murmu honours Palampur artist for preserving Pahari miniature painting

President Murmu honours Palampur artist for preserving Pahari miniature painting

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Ravinder Sood
p, Updated At : 01:33 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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President Droupadi Murmu honours Balvinder Kumar in New Delhi.
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President Droupadi Murmu has honoured noted artist and teacher Balvinder Kumar, a resident of Tinbar village in Kailashpur panchayat of Palampur subdivision in Kangra district, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi for his outstanding contribution to the preservation and promotion of Pahari miniature painting. Balvinder received the national honour in recognition of his 23 years of dedicated work towards conserving the centuries-old Pahari miniature painting tradition. The award was presented during a special ceremony organised at Rashtrapati Bhawan where only 12 distinguished artists from across the country were invited to showcase India’s rich artistic heritage.

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Balvinder displayed several masterpieces representing different schools of Pahari miniature painting, taking Himachal Pradesh’s cultural legacy to the national stage. His collection included the Guler-style Ragini Basanti, Chamba-style paintings, depictions of Mandi’s famous Shivratri festival, Kullu Dasehra celebrations and wildlife paintings inspired by the Basohli school. All artworks were created using traditional natural colours, reflecting the authenticity of the ancient art form.

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Balvinder, a faculty at Himachal Pradesh University, has been training Master of Fine Arts students in Pahari miniature painting since 2009.

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