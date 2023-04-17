President Murmu in Himachal from April 18-21, to inaugurate Mashobra tulip garden

New Delhi, April 17
President Droupadi Murmu will visit Himachal Pradesh from April 18 to 21, and will stay at Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra.
A President House release said that on April 18, the President will inaugurate a Tulip Garden at Mashobra.
The same evening, she will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the government of Himachal Pradesh at Raj Bhavan, Shimla.
On April 19, the President will interact with the officer trainees of Indian Audit and Accounts Service at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts, Shimla. She will also grace the 26th convocation of Himachal Pradesh University at Shimla.
On April 20, she will visit the Indian Institute of Advanced Study.Later, she will host an ‘At Home’ reception at the Rashtrapati Niwas. The Rashtrapati Niwas will be opened for public viewing on the same day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Atiq Ahmed shot 8 times in head, neck, chest; brother Ashraf 5: Preliminary autopsy report
Sources say police are awaiting a detailed report of autopsy
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dismisses controversial cop Raj Jit, orders probe against his ‘disproportionate assets’
The action comes after the three SIT reports are opened on R...
Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’
After committing crime, the accused had thrown rifle and sev...
WTO panel rules against India’s import duties on certain ICT products in dispute with Japan, EU
EU had challenged introduction of import duties by India on ...
College girl returning from exam shot dead in broad daylight in UP’s Jalaun; one arrested
Roshni, a second-year BA student, was returning home after e...