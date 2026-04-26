President Murmu to visit Himachal Pradesh from April 27 to May 1

President of India Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Himachal Pradesh from April 27 to May 1 for her summer sojourn. During her visit, she will stay at Rashtrapati Niwas in Mashobra, near Shimla.

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She is also scheduled to attend a banquet hosted by Governor Kavinder Gupta at the Lok Bhavan in Shimla on April 28.

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On April 29, she will travel to Manali to visit the Atal Tunnel. On April 30, the President is expected to grace the convocation ceremony of the CSK Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya in Palampur.

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Later on the same day, she will host an “At Home” reception at the Rashtrapati Niwas.

On May 1, she will visit the Army Training Command in Shimla before departing for Delhi.

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In view of the President’s visit, Himachal’s police has stepped up security in the state capital, deploying more than 1,000 personnel across various locations to ensure safety and security during the period.

Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said that all necessary arrangements, including anti-sabotage checks, access control, surveillance, route security, and emergency response readiness, have been completed.

He further stated that there will be no traffic restrictions in the town to ensure that locals, tourists, and daily commuters do not face inconvenience. However, temporary diversions and restrictions will be imposed on certain routes during VVIP movement. Vehicle movement may be regulated for short durations, and heavy vehicles may be diverted temporarily, he added.

The SSP urged the public to plan their travel in advance, follow police instructions, and avoid roadside or unauthorised parking on designated routes. He also assured that ambulances and fire brigade vehicles will be given priority. Hotels and guest houses have been directed to maintain visitor records and immediately report any suspicious activity, while verification of tenants and domestic help has been advised.

He further said that the police are fully prepared to ensure the smooth conduct of the visit and appealed to people to cooperate with the administration. Meanwhile, the Shimla Municipal Corporation has decorated the city ahead of the President’s visit.