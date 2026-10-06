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Home / Himachal Pradesh / President Murmu urges AIIMS Bilaspur doctors to serve remote rural areas

President Murmu urges AIIMS Bilaspur doctors to serve remote rural areas

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Pratibha Chauhan
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:10 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Union Health Minister JP Nadda welcome the President. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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President Droupadi Murmu today urged the first batch of doctors graduating from AIIMS Bilaspur to voluntarily serve in remote and rural areas of Himachal Pradesh, where doctors are often reluctant to work.

She was speaking at the first convocation of AIIMS Bilaspur. Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Union Health Minister JP Nadda were also present on the occasion.

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Murmu said doctors were often reluctant to serve in rural and backward areas and urged the graduating students to take up the challenge.

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“I hope all of you will voluntarily serve people residing in the remote and far-flung areas as I can relate with this issue, which plagues my native place also,” she said.

Calling medicine a noble profession, the President said people placed their hopes in doctors when their loved ones fell ill. She also stressed the need to make greater use of technology and promote telemedicine services at AIIMS so that people living in remote areas could access medical care.

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Murmu said institutions such as AIIMS provided quality and affordable healthcare to people. She also highlighted various government health schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, aimed at providing quality healthcare.

She said that over the past three years, AIIMS Bilaspur had treated 12 lakh outpatients and one lakh inpatients.

Describing Bilaspur as the “land of Gods and valiant soldiers”, Murmu said she was happy to be present at the institute’s first convocation.

Calling it a proud moment for the graduating students, she said the first batch had a special responsibility to set an example for those who would follow.

“First impression lasts long, as such you have to set an example for the following batches who will take inspiration from the first batch,” she said.

“As such you have a big responsibility on your shoulders to lead the way. Teachers are next to God as knowledge is the key to success. Teachers in India are considered next to God,” she added.

The President said good health was the key to happiness and stressed that being a doctor came with a major responsibility.

“Being a doctor is a major responsibility and apart from being a competent doctor it is very important to have compassion and humanitarian approach while treating patients,” she said.

Murmu congratulated the graduating students as well as the faculty of AIIMS Bilaspur.

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