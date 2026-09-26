President, PM urged for recognition of Ayurveda as national medicine system

The Vishwa Ayurveda Parishad (VAP), Himachal Pradesh, has sought the recognition of Ayurveda as a national system of medicine (national pathy) and submitted a memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the district administration, Mandi. The memorandum was submitted through the Deputy Commissioner, Mandi, as part of a statewide initiative undertaken by the VAP to seek greater recognition and a strengthened role for Ayurveda in the country’s healthcare system. Dr Umesh Kumar Sharma, state president of the VAP, and Dr Vikram were present on the occasion.

Dr Sharma said that the organisation had launched a dedicated programme aimed at establishing and seeking recognition for Ayurveda as a national system of medicine in India. Under the initiative, memorandums were being submitted at the district level through the Deputy Commissioners concerned for forwarding to the President and the Prime Minister.

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He said, “Ayurveda represents India’s ancient and comprehensive healthcare tradition, with focus extending beyond the treatment of diseases to prevention, health promotion and the maintenance of overall well-being.” According to the VHP, the system had gained increasing acceptance and recognition in India as well as abroad, necessitating strengthening its contribution to the national healthcare framework.

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The VHP urged the Central Government to take appropriate measures towards Ayurveda for its due recognition and strengthening its role in areas such as public healthcare, education, research, preventive healthcare and health promotion.

The parishad emphasised the importance of strengthening opportunities for research and development, education and wider public awareness related to Ayurveda. It said that greater institutional support could help expand the contribution of Ayurveda to healthcare and promote its potential in preventive and wellness-oriented approaches.

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The VAP stated that the memorandum campaign was part of its broader efforts to take the initiative forward at the national level. It would continue to work towards creating greater awareness about Ayurveda and highlighting its potential contribution to India’s healthcare system.