Prevent diabetes before it strikes, says Kullu doc

In a special editorial for the Himalayan Diabetes Research, Awareness and Assistance Society (HDRAAS), Dr Singh described diabetes as one of the defining public health emergencies of the 21st century and argues that prevention, early diagnosis and community participation must become central to the response.

Citing data from the International Diabetes Federation and the ICMR-INDIAB study, he pointed out that more than 100 million Indians are living with diabetes, while a considerably larger population is at risk, with many people remaining unaware of underlying metabolic problems such as abdominal obesity and elevated blood pressure.

He observed that despite significant advances in modern medicine and diabetes treatment, the number of new cases continues to rise, placing increasing pressure on healthcare systems.

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Highlighting the 2026-27 World Diabetes Day theme, 'Early Action on Diabetes', Dr Singh stressed the importance of timely diagnosis, wider screening programmes and equitable access to comprehensive healthcare.

Calling for a 'movement revolution', he recommended at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise every week, complemented by resistance training. Dietary habits, he added, must shift towards whole grains, pulses, fresh vegetables and home-cooked meals, with reduced consumption of refined grains and ultra-processed foods.

Emphasising that diabetes prevention requires collective rather than exclusively clinical action, Dr Singh said community-led awareness programmes, improved health literacy and regular screening, adding that everyday practices such as morning walks, consuming traditional fibre-rich foods and undergoing routine health checks should become an integral part of community life.

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Concluding his editorial with a call for a stronger preventive approach, Dr Singh said, "True victory over diabetes will be measured by how many people never develop the condition in the first place."