Preventive detention for 8 as police act against drug peddlers in Dehra

The Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, 1988 is proving to be an effective tool in curbing drug menace by enabling authorities to detain habitual offenders involved in trafficking.

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The Dehra district police have placed eight habitual drug peddlers under preventive detention within a span of three weeks, sending a strong message to those engaged in the illegal drug trade to desist from such activities.

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According to Mayank Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police (SP), Dehra, the police invoked Section 3(1) of the PIT-NDPS Act and obtained detention orders from the competent authority- cum- Secretary (Home), Himachal Government, on March 23. Acting on these orders, two repeat offenders were detained on Tuesday evening and sent to the district jail in Dharamsala, where they will undergo preventive detention for three months.

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The accused have been identified as Manu Sharma alias Malta, a resident of Jwalamukhi, and Vijay Kumar of Pragpur. Both have been facing serious charges of drug peddling and allegedly pushing youth towards addiction. Special police teams conducted raids at multiple locations before successfully apprehending them.

Police records indicate that Manu Sharma is facing two cases under the NDPS Act registered at Dehra and Jwalamukhi police stations on January 29, 2025, and April 1, 2025, respectively. Vijay Kumar has been booked in four separate cases across various police stations in the Dehra police district for alleged involvement in the trafficking of heroin

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and hashish.

Earlier, on March 7, the Dehra police had detained six other habitual offenders under the PIT-NDPS Act and lodged them in the district jail, Dharamsala, initially for a period of three months. The accused were identified as Akashdeep (Khabli village), Raj Kumar (Gurnawar), Sharif Mohammad (Salihar), Pankaj Kumar (Sihorpai), Avinash Kumar (Sauntdayal) and Ashok Kumar (Kuhna village).

SP Chaudhary said all the accused were actively involved in drug smuggling and were contributing to the growing problem of drug addiction among youth in the region. He added that the police had also initiated financial investigations against the detainees.