DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Previous BJP govt drained treasury, caused Rs 50,000 crore revenue loss: Sukhu

Previous BJP govt drained treasury, caused Rs 50,000 crore revenue loss: Sukhu

Alleges Rs 1,000 crore was spent on buildings with no utility

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:15 AM Oct 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister
Advertisement

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today accused the previous BJP government of financial mismanagement, spreading misinformation and hindering development.

Advertisement

Sukhu, while addressing a public meeting at Karsog in Mandi district, alleged that the BJP’s previous ‘double-engine government’ had drained the state treasury, causing a revenue loss of Rs 50,000 crore.

Advertisement

He said, “The BJP had misused public funds for political gains, while our government is ensuring that every rupee is spent on people’s welfare.”

Advertisement

He accused the previous BJP government of opening institutions unnecessarily and constructing buildings merely to benefit contractors. “They spent Rs 1,000 crore on buildings that had no practical utility. For instance, an ITI at Chhatri built at a cost of Rs 40 crore has just 18 students,” he added.

He alleged that BJP leaders were deliberately obstructing the state government’s attempts to secure additional borrowing permission from the Central Government, the permission that was readily granted during the previous government of their party. “The Central Government has withheld Rs 1,600 crore after the state government decided to reintroduce the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). This was a direct attack on the rights of state employees,” he added.

Advertisement

To the BJP’s charge that women were not receiving Rs 1,500 financial assistance per month under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana, the Chief Minister said that the amount was being disbursed in phases and all eligible women would be covered. “This is yet another baseless rumour being spread by BJP leaders to mislead the public,” he alleged.

Sukhu said that his government had adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. On the education front, he accused the previous BJP government of pushing Himachal to the 21st position at the national level in 2021. “We have reversed the decline and today, Himachal is ranked fifth, thanks to strategic reforms. Out of 6,000 teachers being recruited, 3,000 have already joined duty. This will ensure better education for our children,” he added.

Sukhu said that modern medical equipment had been installed in hospitals and 200 doctors had been recruited. There was a plan to recruit 200 more doctors. “Robotic surgeries are being performed at the Chamiyana hospital in Shimla and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital at Tanda in Kangra, showcasing our commitment to advanced healthcare,” he added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts