Previous BJP govt drained treasury, caused Rs 50,000 crore revenue loss: Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today accused the previous BJP government of financial mismanagement, spreading misinformation and hindering development.

Sukhu, while addressing a public meeting at Karsog in Mandi district, alleged that the BJP’s previous ‘double-engine government’ had drained the state treasury, causing a revenue loss of Rs 50,000 crore.

He said, “The BJP had misused public funds for political gains, while our government is ensuring that every rupee is spent on people’s welfare.”

He accused the previous BJP government of opening institutions unnecessarily and constructing buildings merely to benefit contractors. “They spent Rs 1,000 crore on buildings that had no practical utility. For instance, an ITI at Chhatri built at a cost of Rs 40 crore has just 18 students,” he added.

He alleged that BJP leaders were deliberately obstructing the state government’s attempts to secure additional borrowing permission from the Central Government, the permission that was readily granted during the previous government of their party. “The Central Government has withheld Rs 1,600 crore after the state government decided to reintroduce the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). This was a direct attack on the rights of state employees,” he added.

To the BJP’s charge that women were not receiving Rs 1,500 financial assistance per month under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana, the Chief Minister said that the amount was being disbursed in phases and all eligible women would be covered. “This is yet another baseless rumour being spread by BJP leaders to mislead the public,” he alleged.

Sukhu said that his government had adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. On the education front, he accused the previous BJP government of pushing Himachal to the 21st position at the national level in 2021. “We have reversed the decline and today, Himachal is ranked fifth, thanks to strategic reforms. Out of 6,000 teachers being recruited, 3,000 have already joined duty. This will ensure better education for our children,” he added.

Sukhu said that modern medical equipment had been installed in hospitals and 200 doctors had been recruited. There was a plan to recruit 200 more doctors. “Robotic surgeries are being performed at the Chamiyana hospital in Shimla and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital at Tanda in Kangra, showcasing our commitment to advanced healthcare,” he added.