Prez returns to Delhi

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 21

President Droupadi Murmu was today given a warm send-off at the Kalyani helipad, Mashobra, after her four-day sojourn to Himachal Pradesh.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were present on the occasion. During her visit here, Murmu was the Chief Guest at the convocation of Himachal Pradesh University. She formally threw open the gates of the Rashtrapati Niwas ‘Retreat’ at Mashobra for the general public.

Despite inclement weather conditions, she paid a visit to the Indian Academy for Audit and Accounts, Indian Institute of Advanced Study and Jakhu temple. This was her first visit to Himachal Pradesh after assuming office.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Health Minister Dr Dhani Ram Shandil, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, DGP Sanjay Kundu and other senior officers were present.