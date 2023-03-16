PRI representatives from Bhoranj meet Anurag

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 15

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today met a delegation of representatives of panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) and students of Bhoranj subdivision of the district at his official residence in New Delhi.

Anurag said, “The development of villages is the development of a nation as villages are the heart and soul of a country.” The delegation met the Union Minister to appraise him of various issues related to development and public welfare, including health, water, roads and education sector.

He encouraged students to be entrepreneurs and come up with innovative ideas. He added that the government was open to support start-ups. Anurag said PM Narendra Modi had envisioned to make India a ‘Vishwa Guru’ and the biggest economy of the world. Everyone in the government was committed to realising this dream of the PM, he added.