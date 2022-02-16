Prices high, spot inspection of Himachal cement plants under way

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, February 15

With the issue of cement prices in Himachal remaining much higher than the neighbouring states remaining a sore point, a high powered committee has begun spot inspection of the cement plants to detect any violation and at the same time address the grievances of the local communities.

Some people view the initiative as a possible arm-twisting exercise to make the cement companies reduce prices.

The committee headed by the Director, Industries, and Deputy Commissioner and SP as its members visited the main cement plants last week. The three cement plants visited by the committee include Ambuja plant at Darlaghat in Solan district, Ultratech at Bagha in Arki in Solan district and ACC plant at Barmana in Bilaspur district. The committee will also inspect the grinding units of these plants. The committee is scheduled to visit the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) plant at Rajban in district Sirmaur in the coming days.

Even though the local communities whose lives get impacted by the cement plants have been raising issue pertaining to environmental degradation, air pollution and damage to houses and agricultural fields it is for the first time that the task to assess all these has been entrusted to a high level committee. With issues concerning the local communities in areas where cement plants have been set up remaining unaddressed, the initiative is being viewed by some as a possible arm-twisting to get the companies to bring down prices.

It was on November 18, 2021 that the RD Dhiman, Additional Chief Secretary had constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Director Industries to inspect all the cement plants to assess the impact on ecology and environment due to mining activities. The committee has also been asked to look into related issues like enforcement of labour laws safety aspects and law and order situation and ensure compliance of all the Acts and rules.

The other members of the committee include Labour Commissioner, Excise and Taxation Commissioner, Member Secretary, State Pollution Control Board, respective DC, SP and Conservator Forest and the state geologist.

The government initiative to inspect these cement plants is being viewed by some as an attempt to pressurize the owners of these plants to keep the cement prices under control. Being an item which falls under the purview of deregulated market, the state government has practically no control over the fluctuating prices of cement bags.

Higher rates of cement within Himachal as compared to the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana has always remained a sore point with the people of Himachal. Successive governments have not been able to keep a check on cement prices, and their efforts have had only temporary effect.

