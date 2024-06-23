 Primary schoolteacher in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi held on POCSO charges : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Primary schoolteacher in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi held on POCSO charges

Primary schoolteacher in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi held on POCSO charges

Complaint was lodged on child helpline number 1098

Primary schoolteacher in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi held on POCSO charges

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Mandi (HP), June 23

A primary schoolteacher has been arrested in the district for offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said on Sunday.

The accused was arrested on Saturday following a complaint from four girl students of the school located in the Ladbadol area of Jogindernagar subdivision.

After the complaint was lodged on child helpline number 1098, a police team visited the area, met with the four “victims” and subsequently, the case was registered at the Jogindernagar police station.

The accused was arrested and produced in a court that remanded him in police custody for three days. He would be produced in the court again on Monday, Jogindernagar Station House Officer (SHO) Ashwani Kumar said.

The students have alleged that the accused used to ask girls to show their private parts to him and also show his private parts to them. Of the four “victims”, two are primary school students while two are in Class 6.

During their investigation, police also met with other students and their guardians.

The Jogindernagar unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Janbadi Mahila Samiti has demanded a high-level inquiry in the matter and alleged that such types of crimes are increasing in the hill state.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab PUNJABI TADKA

Bhagwant Mann & Raghav Chadha: What’s up with AAP

2
Punjab

SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

3
Punjab The Tribune interview

Bureaucracy did AAP in: Malvinder Singh Kang on poll loss

4
Punjab

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

5
Chandigarh

Demolition notice to furniture market in Sector 53, Chandigarh

6
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

7
Punjab

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

8
Features

Discovery of Haryana: The state has not been able to encash the tourism potential of its historical buildings

9
Punjab

Group of miscreants try to create ruckus at farmers’ protest site at Shambhu border

10
Punjab

Punjab CM’s new abode: Teams zero in on two houses in Jalandhar

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

Top News

CBI takes over probe into irregularities in NEET-UG; FIR registered

CBI files FIR over alleged irregularities in NEET-UG; sends special teams to Bihar, Gujarat

The medical entrance exam was held across 4,750 centres on M...

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's interim stay on bail order

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's interim stay on bail order

The high court on Friday paused release of the embattled CM ...

Lok Sabha session from Monday, row over appointment of Mahtab as pro-tem speaker set to cast its shadow

Lok Sabha session from Monday, row over appointment of Mahtab as pro-tem speaker set to cast its shadow

The row over appointment of BJP leader and seven-term member...

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna arrested for alleged sexual abuse of party worker

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna arrested for alleged sexual abuse of party worker; case handed over to CID

He was booked on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a p...

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

She apologises for her mistake on social media


Cities

View All

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

Amritsar: 2.5 crore saplings to be planted across Punjab this monsoon

Burning weeds causing damage to trees: Locals

SGPC files police plaint against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

Deen Dayal Upadhyay market in Amritsar cries for urgent repairs, proper maintenance

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Two students scheduled to take NEET-UG retest at Chandigarh centre skip exam

Two students scheduled to take NEET-UG retest at Chandigarh centre skip exam

Chandigarh: Electricity Dept suffered Rs 185 crore loss last fiscal

Demolition notice to furniture market in Sector 53, Chandigarh

BJP seeks audit of power infrastructure

BJP objection a drama to befool people: Congress

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's interim stay on bail order

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's interim stay on bail order

Haryana govt has closed all gates of barrage that releases water to Delhi: Atishi

Delhi airport bomb scare: 13-year-old boy apprehended, sent email 'just for fun'

Atishi invokes Mahatma Gandhi on second day of hunger strike

BJP: Minister’s protest a ‘five-star satyagraha’

Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

Jalandhar: Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

PSPCL detects 14 electricity theft cases

Jalandhar West bypoll: Setback for AAP as Bhagat community leader to join Congress

626th Parkash Purb: Ahead of byelection, CM Mann ‘woos’ Bhagat community with Kabir Dham

Cordon and search operation: 9 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

1 killed, another injured as truck runs over 2 men sleeping on Hambran road footpath

3 held with 345 gm heroin, drug money

Rajya Sabha MP seeks urgent push for food processing industries in Punjab

Speed up recoveries, achieve targets on time: DC instructs revenue officials

Group of miscreants try to create ruckus at the farmers’ protest site on Shambhu border

Group of miscreants try to create ruckus at farmers’ protest site at Shambhu border

Despite ban, youngsters continue to bathe in canal in Patiala