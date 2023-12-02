Primary Teachers’ Federation against resource-sharing plan

Shimla, December 1
The state government’s plan regarding resource sharing between secondary and elementary school may hit a hurdle as the state’s Primary Teachers’ Federation is demanding the withdrawal of the decision.
“We don’t think resource sharing will enhance the quality of education. So, we are asking the government to withdraw it,” the federation said. “The federation has also chalked out a plan to offer quality education. It would have been better if the government had consulted us before making the decision,” said federation’s state president Jagdish Sharma.
