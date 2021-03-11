Prime Minister, Home Minister to visit Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 14

National leaders will address the Tridev Sammelan, which will be held in all four parliamentary constituencies in the state, said state BJP president Suresh Kashyap.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would come to Himachal on the completion of eight years of the Union government and ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari would also visit Himachal.

He said the visit of BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda in Shimla, Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi constituencies had recharged the workers.

The state government was taking stern actions on paper leak and Khalistan issues. A strict vigil was being kept on the border areas, he added.