Prime suspect held in Baddi pharma worker rape case

Solan, February 10
The Baddi police have arrested the prime suspect in a case of rape of an employee of a pharmaceutical company at knife-point at Bhud village in the district on Monday evening.
DSP, Baddi, Navdeep Singh said that the suspect was arrested last evening. His antecedents were being verified to ascertain whether he had been involved in any crime in the past and for how long he had been residing in the industrial belt.
The police were also trying to ascertain whether it was a stray incident or a well-planned crime. They were investigating whether he was under the influence of some intoxicant or drug, as he had brutally attacked and injured the victim.
Meanwhile, two teams headed by DSP Navdeep Singh and DSP Sahil Arora examined various aspects of the case and successfully arrested the suspect within 24 hours of the crime.
